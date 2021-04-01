20 Years Ago Today WWF WrestleMania X-Seven Blew Roof Off The Houston Astrodome

2001 was a hot year for WWE, and it arguably spawned their greatest pay-per-view of all time in WrestleMania X-Seven. Today, marks 20 years since that pay-per-view blew our socks off... feeling old?

For an era much-loved and filled with memorable moments, The Attitude Era struggled to produce a WrestleMania that had that buzz and excitement that WrestleMania X-Seven created, frankly it was a spectacle and some believe the swan song for The Attitude Era.

The card was stacked from top to bottom, the event had everything fans could want from the biggest pay-per-view of the year. The wrestling was stellar, the crowd was insanely enthused and the card was filled with fun spots and memorable moments.

Nearly two decades later, this extraordinary event still stands the test of time!

Check out the results below.

WrestleMania X-7 - April 1, 2001

Reliant AstroDome (Houston, Texas)

Intercontinental Championship

Chris Jericho def. William Regal to retain

Bradshaw, Faarooq & Tazz def. Right To Censor

Hardcore Championship Triple Threat Match

Kane def. Big Show and Raven to become new champion

European Championship

Eddie Guerrero def. Test to become new champion

Women's Championship

Chyna def. Ivory to become new champion

Street Fight

Shane McMahon def. Mr. McMahon (Mick Foley was special guest referee)

Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for World Tag Team Championship

Edge & Christian def. the Dudleys and Hardy Boyz to become new champions

Gimmick Battle Royal

The Iron Sheik def. Brother Love, Bushwhackers, Jim Cornette, Doink, Duke "The Dumpster" Droese, Earthquake, Gobbledy Gooker, Goon, Michael Hayes, Hillbilly Jim, Kamala, Kim Chee, One Man Gang, Repo Man, Sergeant Slaughter, Tugboat and Nikolai Volkoff

Undertaker def. Triple H

WWE Championship Main Event

Stone Cold def. The Rock to become new champion

Facts & Stats - Courtesy of WWE.com:

- For the second WrestleMania in a row, Edge & Christian captured the World Tag Team Championship in a match that also included the Dudleys and the Hardy Boyz. Like WrestleMania 2000's version, it was a Ladder Match, but this time, it also included tables and chairs, officially making it a TLC Match.

- The 67,925 fans at the Reliant Astrodome established a new all-time record for that facility.

- The Rock competed in his third consecutive WrestleMania main event at X-Seven; he has lost all three.

- Stone Cold improved his main event record to 3-0, and has won the WWE Championship in all three of those main events.

- Stone Cold vs. The Rock is only the second match to be a main event at two WrestleMania events -- Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna highlighted WrestleMania IX and X.

- Five different championships changed hands at WrestleMania X-Seven -- the most ever.

- WrestleMania X-Seven marked the WrestleMania in-ring debut of the man who conceptualized the event, Vince McMahon, when he took on his son Shane.

- The Iron Sheik won the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven, marking his first WrestleMania win in nearly 15 years.