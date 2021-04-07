Tony Khan Comments On TNT Not Wanting Surprises On AEW Dynamite

During the most recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho mentioned that TNT do not want AEW to do andy surprise appearances following Sting's debut. The idea behind this is they can get a bigger audience by pre-announcing any surprises. You can read what Jericho said on his podcast by clicking here.

In an interview with Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Tony Khan addressed a recent conversation with TNT.

"It's a mixed bag..I wouldn't say that's exactly how it happened. Some of that, maybe through different..point being, I don't think that's exactly how the conversation...I know, because I was the one who had it, that's not exactly how the conversation with TNT went but there's a balance between announcing things in advance like we've done with Mike Tyson coming in for this week or with Paul Wight coming in, telling fans in advance when something's coming or surprises that came out of nowhere like when Sting showed up. And I think that's a great balance to have and I think we'll be doing both. So with Mike we announced in advance but I would never, and let me make it clear, TNT never said, "Don't do surprises." They thought that was great and they've had a huge reaction to Sting and in doing the announcement with Paul they were excited to do one with a press release and it was a great strategy, we did a great number and it was a huge interest and it built huge search traffic and it built a lot of buzz and now Paul is a big part of our family and for everybody that's been involved in Elevation, he's brought a lot more eyeballs on Elevation, it's been a huge, huge success for us," said Khan.