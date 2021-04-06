Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For His Final WWE Storyline

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed his final WWE storyline with Kevin Owens heading into WrestleMania 33 and how it changed.

“There’s no bitterness when I tell this story or no anger; it’s just the way it is. I’ve been working in this business for a long time. So you mentioned Kevin Owens and Jericho and we had the best story on the show for months. One of the original plans from Vince’s (McMahon) mouth to my ears directly was the main event of WrestleMania, was going to be Jericho vs Owens for the world title, and Jericho wins the title, for the first time ever as a babyface. I’ve never been a babyface World Champion ever. Weird to think of it, right? Seven-time champion as a heel.”

“Next week the plans changed, which Vince did not tell me, Goldberg vs Brock for the title, because that’s what they wanted to do. That’s fine. Maybe from a marquee standpoint, that might have been a bigger money match, but from a story standpoint ours was worth more. But the difference was we went from the main event to being put on second. That’s an insult, because the second match is just another match. Either you’re on last or you’re on first, and maybe the semi-main event. But that’s it, those are your big money spots at WrestleMania.”