Triple H Comments On Chris Jericho Appearing On Broken Skull Sessions
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2021
Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During which he was asked about Chris Jericho appearing on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.
Triple H says Vince has always been opening to working with whoever when it's best for business. "It's not shocking to me, in any way."
Steve Austin, also revealed how it came about,
click here to read more.
https://wrestlr.me/67401/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 02
Apr 02 - Ring of Honor has announced the following... Ring of Honor celebrates the 500th episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” with a three-hour bl[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - During a media call to promote the WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver evenet, Triple H revealed why he turned down a match against AJ Styles "I&rsqu[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune i[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Andrade is currently one of the hottest free agents since his granted release from WWE earlier this month. He has been teasing a new start else[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - In an update on The Hurt Business splitting up on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Fightful.com is reporting that it was Vince McMahon’s[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today Triple H revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair keeps pushing him to have a[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During the call, he said Bad Bunny has been at the Performance Center trainin[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During which he was asked about Chris Jericho appearing on an upcoming episode[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - As reported earlier, AEW star Chris Jericho will be appearing on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock. Following[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - As reported yesterday, the official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown graphic with the Stone Cold skull logo for WWE Hall of Famer Steve [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a backstage segment on Monday's[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - During this week's edition of After The Bell, Hulk Hogan was a guest during which he talked to Corey Graves about the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event, [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge discussed the much talked about censorship of WWE content on Peacock, and if he thinks his live sex [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - According to Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, TNT is against AEW having surprise debuts on AEW Dynamite. Jericho revealed that executive[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - During the most recent episode of his 83 Week's podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his vision for the planned relaunch of WCW, which would have happened[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - WrestleMania tickers are near fully sold out. As of this report there here are approximately 1,000 tickets left for Saturday and 809 tickets left for[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the upcoming 2021-2022 NFL television schedule is set to have a "significant" impact on WWE progr[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania wi[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night War. This week is high for NXT and low for Dynamite, just as the Wednesday Night War is one week f[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. The names announced fo[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - Mick Foley is celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reflected when he debuted as Mankind and attacked the Undert[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck. She recalled ge[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fl[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement: WWE is excited to launch the W[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced the following: THE FANS ARE IN THE LIMELIGHT IN THIS MONTH’S CZW SHOWS – ON DE[...]