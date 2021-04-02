Steve Austin Reveals How Vince McMahon OK'ed Chris Jericho For Broken Skull Sessions

As reported earlier, AEW star Chris Jericho will be appearing on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock.

Following this shocking news, Sports Illustrated released an interview in which Austin revealed how it all came about.

Austin said that Jericho reached out to him after his Broken Skull Sessions episode with The Undertaker. Jericho had high praise for the episode with 'The Deadman'. Austin gave praise to Jericho for all he has been doing for younger talent during a call and then text Vince McMahon about possibly having Jericho on the show.

"I said, ‘I’d love to have you on the show.’ And he said he’d love to do it, so I checked with Vince about it. I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show,” Austin stated. “Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show."