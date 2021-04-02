Chris Jericho To Join Steve Austin On The Next Broken Skull Sessions

No foolin' around here. You're gonna get ... IT! 🤯 @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions , premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/fQPzQ3QBDW

Today, WWE Network has announced Chris Jericho will be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions! They put out a tweet which showed the clock counting down before panning out to Austin and Jericho on the Broken Skull Sessions set.

Ring of Honor To Celebrate 500th Episode With Three-Hour Block Of Programming

Ring of Honor has announced the following... Ring of Honor celebrates the 500th episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” with a three-hour block of programming airing FREE on ROH Best On The [...] Apr 02 - Ring of Honor has announced the following... Ring of Honor celebrates the 500th episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” with a three-hour block of programming airing FREE on ROH Best On The [...]

Triple H Reveals Why He Turned Down A Match Against AJ Styles

During a media call to promote the WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver evenet, Triple H revealed why he turned down a match against AJ Styles "I’ve said this before, but getting ready for Wrest[...] Apr 02 - During a media call to promote the WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver evenet, Triple H revealed why he turned down a match against AJ Styles "I’ve said this before, but getting ready for Wrest[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #484 - Worst Mania Build Ever?

Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...] Apr 02 - Episode 484 - Worst Mania Build Ever? - We take a look at the build towards Mania this week, the crazy upcoming wrestling week, and much more! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the audio[...]

Has Andrade Signed With Another Wrestling Promotion?

Andrade is currently one of the hottest free agents since his granted release from WWE earlier this month. He has been teasing a new start elsewhere and today he posted a photo signing what app[...] Apr 02 - Andrade is currently one of the hottest free agents since his granted release from WWE earlier this month. He has been teasing a new start elsewhere and today he posted a photo signing what app[...]

Bobby Lashley and MVP Tried To Convince Vince McMahon To Not Split Up The Hurt Business

In an update on The Hurt Business splitting up on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Fightful.com is reporting that it was Vince McMahon’s directive to have the popular group break up. Bo[...] Apr 02 - In an update on The Hurt Business splitting up on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Fightful.com is reporting that it was Vince McMahon’s directive to have the popular group break up. Bo[...]

Ric Flair Wants Triple H To Have A Retirement Match

Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today Triple H revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair keeps pushing him to have a retirement match. The Game said there is part of[...] Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today Triple H revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair keeps pushing him to have a retirement match. The Game said there is part of[...]

Bad Bunny Has Relocated Near The WWE Performance Center

Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During the call, he said Bad Bunny has been at the Performance Center training every day for the past 3-4 months working hard e[...] Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During the call, he said Bad Bunny has been at the Performance Center training every day for the past 3-4 months working hard e[...]

Triple H Comments On Chris Jericho Appearing On Broken Skull Sessions

Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During which he was asked about Chris Jericho appearing on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. T[...] Apr 02 - Triple H held a media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver today. During which he was asked about Chris Jericho appearing on an upcoming episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. T[...]

Steve Austin Reveals How Vince McMahon OK'ed Chris Jericho For Broken Skull Sessions

As reported earlier, AEW star Chris Jericho will be appearing on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock. Following this shocking news, Sports Illustrated released a[...] Apr 02 - As reported earlier, AEW star Chris Jericho will be appearing on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock. Following this shocking news, Sports Illustrated released a[...]

Backstage News On Matt Riddle Forgetting His Lines During Monday's WWE Raw

On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a backstage segment on Monday's WWE Raw with Asuka. “Remember on Monday wh[...] Apr 02 - On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Matt Riddle forgetting his lines during a backstage segment on Monday's WWE Raw with Asuka. “Remember on Monday wh[...]

Hulk Hogan Gives His Thoughts On WrestleMania WWE and Universal Championship Matches

During this week's edition of After The Bell, Hulk Hogan was a guest during which he talked to Corey Graves about the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event, which he will co-host with Titus O’Neil. On[...] Apr 02 - During this week's edition of After The Bell, Hulk Hogan was a guest during which he talked to Corey Graves about the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event, which he will co-host with Titus O’Neil. On[...]

Edge Comments On If His Live Sex Celebration Will Be Removed By Peacock

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge discussed the much talked about censorship of WWE content on Peacock, and if he thinks his live sex celebration with Lita will get removed. "You know[...] Apr 02 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge discussed the much talked about censorship of WWE content on Peacock, and if he thinks his live sex celebration with Lita will get removed. "You know[...]

TNT Doesn't Want AEW To Have Surprise Debuts On Dynamite

According to Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, TNT is against AEW having surprise debuts on AEW Dynamite. Jericho revealed that executives at TNT saw Sting's surprise debut and told the c[...] Apr 02 - According to Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, TNT is against AEW having surprise debuts on AEW Dynamite. Jericho revealed that executives at TNT saw Sting's surprise debut and told the c[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals His Plans For Relaunching WCW In 2001

During the most recent episode of his 83 Week's podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his vision for the planned relaunch of WCW, which would have happened in 2001. “I wanted and needed to keep Tony[...] Apr 02 - During the most recent episode of his 83 Week's podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his vision for the planned relaunch of WCW, which would have happened in 2001. “I wanted and needed to keep Tony[...]

Update On Ticket Sales For WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania tickers are near fully sold out. As of this report there here are approximately 1,000 tickets left for Saturday and 809 tickets left for Sunday, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsl[...] Apr 02 - WrestleMania tickers are near fully sold out. As of this report there here are approximately 1,000 tickets left for Saturday and 809 tickets left for Sunday, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsl[...]

2021-2022 NFL Television Schedule To Have "Significant" Impact On WWE Programming

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the upcoming 2021-2022 NFL television schedule is set to have a "significant" impact on WWE programming come the fall months. Monday Night Raw, wh[...] Apr 02 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the upcoming 2021-2022 NFL television schedule is set to have a "significant" impact on WWE programming come the fall months. Monday Night Raw, wh[...]

WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania edition of Friday Night SmackDown

A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania will feature a Special WrestleMania Edition of Smack[...] Apr 01 - A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania will feature a Special WrestleMania Edition of Smack[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops Again, NXT Sees Demo Increase

The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night War. This week is high for NXT and low for Dynamite, just as the Wednesday Night War is one week from its final head-to-head week of competition. A[...] Apr 01 - The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night War. This week is high for NXT and low for Dynamite, just as the Wednesday Night War is one week from its final head-to-head week of competition. A[...]

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Announced But Not For WrestleMania

WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. The names announced for the match: - Akira Tozawa- Angel Garza- Cedric [...] Apr 01 - WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. The names announced for the match: - Akira Tozawa- Angel Garza- Cedric [...]

Mick Foley Celebrates 25th Anniversary Since His WWE Debut

Mick Foley is celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reflected when he debuted as Mankind and attacked the Undertaker. He tweeted, “25 YEARS AGO TODAY[...] Apr 01 - Mick Foley is celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reflected when he debuted as Mankind and attacked the Undertaker. He tweeted, “25 YEARS AGO TODAY[...]

Paige Provides An Update On Her Neck, Still Considers Herself A Wrestler

WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck. She recalled getting chills when she saw Daniel Bryan and Edge ta[...] Apr 01 - WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck. She recalled getting chills when she saw Daniel Bryan and Edge ta[...]

WWE Taping Tomorrow's WWE SmackDown Today

PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The plan for tomorrow is to taped SmackDow[...] Apr 01 - PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The plan for tomorrow is to taped SmackDow[...]

WWE Launches New WrestleMania App For Fans Attending The Event

WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement: WWE is excited to launch the WWE WrestleMania Mobile App, the official fan resou[...] Apr 01 - WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement: WWE is excited to launch the WWE WrestleMania Mobile App, the official fan resou[...]