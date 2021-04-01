WWE Posts Video Sparking Speculating On Chris Jericho and Steve Austin

WWE has posted a video on their social media which is has a lot of fans speculating.

The official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown graphic with the Stone Cold skull logo, reading "24 HOURS" under it. The music used in the video is the countdown theme Chris Jericho used when he was in WWE.

Jericho is currently under contract with AEW.

The tweet reads, "ＴＯＭＯＲＲＯＷ"

There is some speculation it could be an April Fools Day joke, but given the countdown is meant to end at 24 hours from 12 noon today it might suggest something else.