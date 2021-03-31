WWE Network Removes Controversial D-Generation X Blackface Segment

WWE Network has removed a segment from the July 6, 1998 episode of Raw where D-Generation X mocked The Nation of Domination, according to PWInsider.

This episode has not yet transitioned to Peacock, but the NBCU streaming service has been reviewing all of the WWE Network content.

In addition, the SummerSlam 1998 event on both Peacock and the WWE Network has had footage of the segment taken out. This aired in a video package before the Triple H vs. The Rock ladder match.

The skit saw wrestler Sean "X-Pac" Waltman impersonate Nation member Mark Henry as "Mizark Henry" while wearing blackface and playing off racist stereotypes.

Waltman told Uproxx in 2017 that he regretted doing the segment:

"Actually the only thing that I can honestly say I really regret now is the blackface thing. I did not understand. Here's the thing: I consider myself pretty well, for somebody that didn't go to high school, pretty well educated. I know a lot of things, but I never saw an actual minstrel show, blackface thing. Recently, I saw something about it and I was horrified, horrified at how mean-spirited all that stuff was. I look at it way different now."