Health Update On Road Dogg From His Wife

As previously reported, WWE NXT producer, Brian James, better known to WWE fans as Road Dogg is currently in the hospital with what is believed to be a heart attack.

His wife, Tracy James has posted an update on her Facebook page which reveals Road Dogg’s kidneys came back clear and he has cardiac catheterization operation scheduled for Monday.

For those that don't know, a Cardiac catheterization is a procedure used to diagnose and treat certain cardiovascular conditions. During cardiac catheterization, a long thin tube called a catheter is inserted in an artery or vein in your groin, neck or arm and threaded through your blood vessels to your heart.

Here is what he wife posted on Facebook:

"Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done. Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all! — with Bg James."

Our thoughts and best wishes are with Brian James and his family at this time.