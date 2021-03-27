WWE NXT Producer Road Dogg Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalized

WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized.

His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WWE Hall Of Famer on her Facebook page:

"I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results.he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!"

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts and best wishes!