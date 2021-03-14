Jim Cornette Shoots Back At Miro

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
As posted yesterday Cornette and Miro went at it on Twitter, and now Cornette decided to fire right back.
Miro threatened to give Cornette a visit if he ever spoke like that about Penelope Ford.
Bluto, somebody that's known me for awhile better sit down & tell you why you're making a DRASTIC error trying to joust with me before I make you wish you'd never TRIED to learn English. You're a toothless lamb about to piss off a wolf & I just want you to be aware of your peril https://t.co/hMphYMRsJD
Aww, fuck it. This'll be too good to pass up. Somebody tell noted video game nerd and Popeye villain wannabe @ToBeMiro that I'm not gonna waste THIS tonguelashing in pieces on Twitter, it'll come this Tuesday on the Drive-Thru podcast--and it will be glorious. Don't tell Penelope https://t.co/hMphYMRsJD
I NEVER said--just heard it said--that if @thePenelopeFord had as many dicks sticking out of her as she's had stuck in her she'd look like a porcupine. I never said that. But someone who'd have relations with Jelly Nutella should have a medical professional on her speed dial. https://t.co/4y93A5VwAu