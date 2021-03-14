Jim Cornette Shoots Back At Miro

As posted yesterday Cornette and Miro went at it on Twitter, and now Cornette decided to fire right back.

Miro threatened to give Cornette a visit if he ever spoke like that about Penelope Ford.

Bluto, somebody that's known me for awhile better sit down & tell you why you're making a DRASTIC error trying to joust with me before I make you wish you'd never TRIED to learn English. You're a toothless lamb about to piss off a wolf & I just want you to be aware of your peril https://t.co/hMphYMRsJD — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 14, 2021

Aww, fuck it. This'll be too good to pass up. Somebody tell noted video game nerd and Popeye villain wannabe @ToBeMiro that I'm not gonna waste THIS tonguelashing in pieces on Twitter, it'll come this Tuesday on the Drive-Thru podcast--and it will be glorious. Don't tell Penelope https://t.co/hMphYMRsJD — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 14, 2021

No, he's not even THAT talented. Just a Great Value brand Ryback on the generic brand show. https://t.co/arKNK8mmJo — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 14, 2021