Jim Cornette Calls Penelope Ford 'Slutty', She Says He Has A 'Little Dick', Miro Fires Back

On his most recent podcast Jim Cornette ranted on AEW star Miro, formally Rusev in WWE:

"[Miro] is being allowed to be himself, and he is obviously a complete fking goof!

He has no idea how to get over. He has no idea what got him over for that little time before in the other company.

He does this stupid sh*t and obviously enjoys himself doing it. He was paired with a fking kid who looks like he’s in middle school and his slutty girlfriend to have a feud with a guy who sticks his hands in his pockets and another guy who looks like he cuts his hair with a pencil sharpener."

Miro responded on Twitter:

. @TheJimCornette , if You call Penelope Slut again I’ll come like Gods wrath on you! You understand. I’ll personally drive to Your BASEMENT. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021

People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021