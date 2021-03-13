Update On WWE Denying Andrade His Release From The Company

As reported on Friday, WWE Superstar Andrade is reported by a number of sources to have requested his release from the company.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE denied his request and it was turned down, because "they’re not into handing talent to AEW."

It remains how long Andrade has left on his current WWE contract. Andrade first signed with the company under a developmental contract back in 2016.

Meltzer also noted that there are a number of people in WWE who would like to jump ship to AEW, but he doesn't know how AEW feels about bringing more WWE talent over at the moment.