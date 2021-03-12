Asuka Could Be Ruled Out From Competing At WrestleMania 37

As reported last month, Asuka had her tooth knocked out after a kick from Shayna Baszler on an episode of WWE Raw.

In an update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Asuka is also reportedly dealing with a concussion following that kick, which has thrown her rumored match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37 in jeopardy.

The big issue concerning WWE officials is how long it will take for her to recover from the concussion. Sometimes concussions can take months to get over which would keep her out of the ring beyond WrestleMania.

Flair has already had her WrestleMania plans changed once as she was originally feuding with Lacey Evans for a potential match at the show. However, Evans announced a real-life pregnancy recently.

