SPOILERS: Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 37

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting what they believe to be the updated and rumored card for WrestleMania 37 which will take place over two nights.

WWE has only officially announced two matches, Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal title and Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women’s title. WrestleVotes is reporting that Vince McMahon has not decided on most of the card which is back to "square one."

Here is the card rumored from WON:

- Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

- Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

- RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

- Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Street Profits

- Randy Orton vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

- The Miz & John Morrison vs. Damian Priest & Bad Bunny

The Flair vs. Asuka, that match is reportedly up the air due to Asuka suffering a concussion last month.

The Orton vs. Wyatt match is expected to feature a stipulation of some kind, with the leading rumor being a Firefly Funhouse match.