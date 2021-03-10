Backstage Reaction To John Laurinaitis' Return To WWE

We reported earlier, John Laurinaitis has been rehired as the head of WWE talent relations.

Fightful Select is reporting the backstage reaction to the news, with some wrestlers expressing concern about his return to the role.

One wrestler told Fightful they are worried about Laurinaitis' insistence to push WWE Diva-type talent over more experienced women wrestlers during his last stint with the company, and the fear is he will revert to this when hiring future talent.

Since leaving his role was filled by SVP of Talent Relations Mark Carrano who many wrestlers claim is easy to work with, but a hard person to trust, especially after the cuts WWE made to the talent back in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He reportedly made a number of long-term promises to talent but trust was "eroded" after the cuts.