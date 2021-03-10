John Laurinaitis Returns As Head Of Talent Relations In WWE
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 10, 2021
John Laurinaitis makes a return to WWE as the Head of Talent Relations according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.
WWE hasn't made an official announcement as of yet. He first started as WWE’s Head of Talent relations in 2004 after Jim Ross stepped down. Whenever John was the head WWE signed talents such as Daniel Bryan and CM Punk.
He resigned in 2012, but has remained as mostly a road agent and producer.
https://wrestlr.me/66951/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 10
Mar 10 - Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently was on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss the way WWE is booking Bad Bunny. After Miz losing t[...]
Mar 10 AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight As usual tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Be sure to join us on the WNS Discord as yo[...]
Mar 10 - As usual tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Be sure to join us on the WNS Discord as yo[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - Some breaking news just hit today, and it has been revealed that Molly Holly will be making her way into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Shane He[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - John Laurinaitis makes a return to WWE as the Head of Talent Relations according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. WWE hasn't made an offici[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Pea[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During this week's edition of IMPACT wrestling, Tony Khan addressed the exploding ring controversy which took place at the end of the AEW Revolution p[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts an[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wr[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinkin[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE Cham[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is c[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conserv[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Cele[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showb[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednes[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling scho[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Below is the [...]