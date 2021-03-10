WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Laurinaitis Returns As Head Of Talent Relations In WWE

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 10, 2021

John Laurinaitis makes a return to WWE as the Head of Talent Relations according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

WWE hasn't made an official announcement as of yet. He first started as WWE’s Head of Talent relations in 2004 after Jim Ross stepped down. Whenever John was the head WWE signed talents such as Daniel Bryan and CM Punk.

He resigned in 2012, but has remained as mostly a road agent and producer.

Source: f4wonline.com
