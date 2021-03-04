Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Dropped His 'Broken' Gimmick In AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy explained why he dropped his "Broken" gimmick in AEW during an interview with APP.com.



"Broken Matt Hardy is a very audience-friendly character. It needs a crowd, it needs an audience, and it just was not in the cards to be Broken Matt Hardy ... because his debut was in the first-ever empty arena era, pandemic-era show, the first empty arena show that AEW had.



Broken Matt Hardy is ... very theatrical, and it doesn’t translate as well to the current AEW audience that sits at home and watches (on television) because I’ve realized that this is a much younger audience. It’s a much more sports-centric-type audience."



"I think if we had been in arenas full of people it would have been different, but considering we’re now playing to the television audience, it was better for me to zone in and focus on one thing."



"And I think being Big Money Matt and being a heel, considering how I’m an older guy here and it’s such a younger demo(graphic), I think that’s the way for me to go. So I’m very happy with the groove that I’m currently in."