Big Show Moved To Alumni Section On Official WWE Website

The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed references to WWE from his social media profiles.

His bio page reads he "was" a feared competitor, which suggests he may be done in the ring.

WWE has different sections for their Alumni, including WCW and ECW Alumni and a Hall of Fame section.

It is unclear if Big Show is still under a WWE contract.