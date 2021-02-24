AEW Signs Big Show To A Long-Term Contract

In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul White) has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The news comes after his profile was removed from the active section of the official WWE website and moved to Alumni.

AEW has released a statement announcing that White has signed a long-term deal and will join the company as a commentator on their new show AEW Dark: Elevation.

Elevation is set to air on Mondays at 7pm ET, in addition to AEW Dark which broadcasts on Tuesdays. Elevation will feature AEW’s established and up-and-coming talent, and big names from the independent scene.

