Carlito Provides An Update On His WWE Status

Carlito was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast during which he provided an update on his status with WWE, which was recently reported to be over after a brief return.

On teaming with Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw:

“I found out the night before, right before I got on the airplane. They told me, ‘We’re gonna need you on RAW.’ So it’s like, ‘Alright, we’ll see what happens.’ Luckily, they gave me enough time before I left to make arrangements. Tagging with Jeff was like old times. It felt like the same again. I’m used to tagging Jeff. The new thing was working with the new guys, Elias and Ryker, [who] seem like good talented boys. It was good to get in there with the new guys and at the same time have one of my longtime buddies. Jeff and I, we go way back. To have him by my side was just another great experience to add to the Rumble.”

On his status with WWE:

“Right now, I don’t know where I sit. There was never a trial or something to be a producer backstage or something. None of that was ever mentioned to me. All we talked about was the Rumble and RAW, and then after that, who knows? But as of now, I’d love to come back. It’s all in the air right now. I have no idea what’s next for me. I’m open to whatever ideas are out there. As long as it’s a good idea, I don’t mind. I know I’m a little long in the tooth now. What’s the saying? I got more years behind me than ahead of me. I like helping out the new talent and stuff. If somebody’s got a good idea, then I’m happy to hear it.”

On helping Latino wrestlers:

“Probably just help out the Latino wrestlers and just give them more exposure and just show our culture a little more because there’s huge Latino fan base. I don’t know why promotions haven’t brought me in years ago to be their voice because a lot of these guys probably don’t speak the language. It’s hard to communicate [and] to get yourself over when you can’t speak the language. So I don’t know why anybody hasn’t ever thought of me to be their voice. It’s out there. Those are my ideas mainly to do that at least.”