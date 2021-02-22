'That Would Never Happen' - Jon Moxley Shoots Down WWE/AEW Collaboration

AEW star Jon Moxley recently was interviewed by Inside the Ropes during which he gave his thoughts on AEW possibly collaborating with WWE in the future, an idea he doesn't think will happy. Highlights from the interview are below.

"That would never happen. That’s not even worth wasting any mental energy to… You know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s**. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine, stuff. You know, Like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, “Dream match. Bill Goldberg versus Steve Austin,” in ’98. But that ain’t gonna happen."

He added, "It’d be cool to think about the cool s**t that could happen, you know, like a big summit at the Tokyo Dome, AEW, NJPW, WWE or some s**t but that s**t ain’t going to happen. So, you know, they do their thing. They stay over there."

