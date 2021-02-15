Update On The Sammy Guevara / Impact Situation

In an update on the Sammy Guevara situation, and a recent report which suggested he has heat on him for turning down an angle in Impact Wrestling, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio had the following to say...

Credit: Colt-0 on Reddit.

"As per Dave, Sammy was supposed to be on Impact, came to the tapings and didn't like the creative planned and turned it down (wanted it changed) which led to Impact using Black Taurus in that spot and Sammy going home.

Dave also heard from one person in Impact who said that the creative Sammy turned down, "was something he SHOULD'VE turned down".

Apparently there is no heat on Sammy from AEW's side and no heat between AEW and Impact and they are still working together and that part was blown out of proportion.

As far as heat from Impact's side on Sammy however, "he's sure there is".

Later in the conversation, Bryan brought up how Tony would've known about the framework of the story and agreed to it and Sammy would have to do it, but Dave pointed to AEW's top stars having lots of input in their storylines, this was less clear with Dave mentioning that we'd probably know more later, but again stated that there was no heat on Sammy from AEW for wanting the Impact storyline changed."