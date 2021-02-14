Tony Khan Reportedly Upset With Sammy Guevara
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2021
Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a report from
Slam Wrestling.
On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Guevara quit The Inner Circle group, which surprised many. Chris Jericho is reported to have suggested the idea of Guevara appearing on Impact, something he suggested to Khan who contacted Impact to have the angle written in at the last minute.
Guevara is reported to have complained to Impact about the creative direction of the angle which was due to be shot and this led to Impact officials contacting Khan and Jericho directly about the situation.
It remains unreported what the issue Guevara had with the angle, but the report notes that Chris Jericho had to reach out to Don Callis about banning Sammy Guevara from Impact.
Guevara was told by Jericho to return from Nashville.
There is obviously more to this story.
We'll keep you updated.
-
WIN a Macho Man Randy Savage Mini Legacy Championship Title
https://wrestlr.me/66461/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 14
Feb 14 - For those wondering about Batista’s status for WrestleMania 37, PWInsider is reporting the following: "He’s in Australia filming the new [...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling and NJPW were working on a partnership prior to the recent one made between AEW and NJPW. Talks about a [...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - In a post on Sammy Guevara’s YouTube, Guevara saw MJF’s Inside The Ropes award for ‘Best Heel of 2020’ in the AEW locker room [...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - Kacy Catanzaro has removed herself from Twitter following a social media backlash after she posted some videos of enjoying herself in Florida without [...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - On this past Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, it was announced a second Elimination Chamber Match will be taking place at the upcoming pay-per-view. The[...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a [...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the catego[...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - UK independent promotion PROGRESS is returning to WWE Network The news was revealed by TalkSport and later confirmed on WWE and PROGRESS social media[...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network. Below [...]
Feb 14
Feb 14 - During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his current status with WWE: “I was talked about in the wrestling community [...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - It's been announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be making their IMPACT Wrestling debut on Tuesday. Robins[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - The following are the results of the 2021 IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view event: 1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus [...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - Ringside Collections announced that they are doing an exclusive John Cena NWO action figure. The item is based on WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Mat[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - Former WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in a new music video by Falling in Reverse. Falling in Reverse is a rock band based in Las Vegas.
[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - Americans tomorrow will be celebrating Valentine's Day, and due to that very special day Brandi Rhodes showed off her Valentine's Day gift. She[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted the following on Instagram: [...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - Professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, has once again captured World Championship gold. In addition to being a forme[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show podcast, former WWE creative writter Brian Gewirtz explained why Roman Reigns turned heel and John Cena[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin which many fel[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - This week's edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.884 million viewers on FOX, which was down from last week's 2.126 million viewers. This is the overnight r[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - WWE has reportedly signed independent wrestler Blake Christian aged 23, according to Fightful Select. He will report to the WWE Performance Center nex[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - CM Punk recently got some new ink. His latest tattoo is in tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Tattoo artist Nick Colella reveal[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - It was revealed last year after WrestleMania 36 that Kevin Owens originally planned to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. That didn't [...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - Tonight Impact Wrestling presents a No Surrender special from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final card: - Impact Wrestlin[...]
Feb 13
Feb 13 - Lee Cole, the brother of Tom Cole the accuser From 90's WWF sex scandal has vowed to deliver justice for his brother who committed suicide on Friday.
[...]