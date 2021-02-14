Tony Khan Reportedly Upset With Sammy Guevara

Tony Khan is reportedly upset with Sammy Guevara for negatively affecting the working relationship AEW has with Impact Wrestling, according to a report from Slam Wrestling.

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Guevara quit The Inner Circle group, which surprised many. Chris Jericho is reported to have suggested the idea of Guevara appearing on Impact, something he suggested to Khan who contacted Impact to have the angle written in at the last minute.

Guevara is reported to have complained to Impact about the creative direction of the angle which was due to be shot and this led to Impact officials contacting Khan and Jericho directly about the situation.

It remains unreported what the issue Guevara had with the angle, but the report notes that Chris Jericho had to reach out to Don Callis about banning Sammy Guevara from Impact.

Guevara was told by Jericho to return from Nashville.

There is obviously more to this story.

