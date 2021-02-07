WWE Superstar Lana Reveals Swimsuit Photo From Maxim Shoot

Lana recently made her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble after being off-screen with a storyline injury. She would eliminate Nia Jax in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

She posted, “If you could do anything what would it be ??? Excited for my @maximmag feature.”

WWE Superstar Lana posted on Instagram a swimsuit ahead of her feature with Maxim.

Charly Caruso Unintentionally Admits To Liking 'DP' On Raw Talk

If Nia Jax's 'Ow, My Hole!' trending on Twitter during last night's Raw, wasn't enough, Charly Caruso caused a few raised eyebrows during a segment with R-Truth and Damian Priest on Raw Talk when she [...] Feb 09 - If Nia Jax's 'Ow, My Hole!' trending on Twitter during last night's Raw, wasn't enough, Charly Caruso caused a few raised eyebrows during a segment with R-Truth and Damian Priest on Raw Talk when she [...]

Nia Jax’s 'Ow, My Hole!' Trends On Twitter During Raw

As seen during Monday's WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network, Nia Jax missed a leg drop on Lana and landed hard on the ring apron. She screamed, “Ow, my butt! Ohhh, my hole!” The segment tren[...] Feb 09 - As seen during Monday's WWE Raw broadcast on USA Network, Nia Jax missed a leg drop on Lana and landed hard on the ring apron. She screamed, “Ow, my butt! Ohhh, my hole!” The segment tren[...]

A Big Rematch Involving Brock Lesnar Reportedly 'On The Table'

Since Roman Reigns joined forces with Paul Heyman there has been much speculation about another Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match. In a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is reportedly planning a th[...] Feb 09 - Since Roman Reigns joined forces with Paul Heyman there has been much speculation about another Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match. In a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is reportedly planning a th[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Feb. 8, 2021)

The following are the results of the February 8, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Shane McMahon returned, and he and Adam Pearce announced a big WWE Championship match for the Elimination [...] Feb 08 - The following are the results of the February 8, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Shane McMahon returned, and he and Adam Pearce announced a big WWE Championship match for the Elimination [...]

What Happened in the Main Event of Tonight's Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw was headlined by a non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and "The Viper" Randy Orton. This match ended after Sheamus accidentally Brogue K[...] Feb 08 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw was headlined by a non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and "The Viper" Randy Orton. This match ended after Sheamus accidentally Brogue K[...]

WWE U.S. Championship Match Announced for Elimination Chamber PPV

It's been announced hat WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title in a Triple Threat Match against Keith Lee and Matt Riddle at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pa[...] Feb 08 - It's been announced hat WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title in a Triple Threat Match against Keith Lee and Matt Riddle at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pa[...]

Who Won Between Shayna Baszler and Naomi on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

After Lana's shocking victory over Nia Jax in a Tables Match on tonight's Raw, Lana's tag team partner Naomi scored a victory in a regular Singles Match against Nia's tag team partner Shayna Basz[...] Feb 08 - After Lana's shocking victory over Nia Jax in a Tables Match on tonight's Raw, Lana's tag team partner Naomi scored a victory in a regular Singles Match against Nia's tag team partner Shayna Basz[...]

Was Lana Able to Defeat Nia Jax in a Tables Match on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tables Match between Lana and Nia Jax. In what could be considered a major upset victory, Lana was able to put Jax through a table and win th[...] Feb 08 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tables Match between Lana and Nia Jax. In what could be considered a major upset victory, Lana was able to put Jax through a table and win th[...]

Who Won Between Keith Lee and Matt Riddle on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee picked up a victory over Matt Riddle after a very competitive match. After the bout was over, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley attacke[...] Feb 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee picked up a victory over Matt Riddle after a very competitive match. After the bout was over, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley attacke[...]

Asuka to Defend Raw Women's Championship Against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber

It's been announced that "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Just in: @WWE[...] Feb 08 - It's been announced that "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Just in: @WWE[...]

Who Emerged Victorious Between Damian Priest and Angel Garza on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest picked up a victory over Angel Garza with some help from Bad Bunny. #BadBunny is always one hop ahead. #WWERaw @sanbenito pic.twitter.co[...] Feb 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest picked up a victory over Angel Garza with some help from Bad Bunny. #BadBunny is always one hop ahead. #WWERaw @sanbenito pic.twitter.co[...]

What Happened When Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans Competed on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a one-on-one match between Lacey Evans and 13-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. This match ended in a disqualification, as Charlotte'[...] Feb 08 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a one-on-one match between Lacey Evans and 13-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. This match ended in a disqualification, as Charlotte'[...]

Who Won Between RETRIBUTION and The New Day on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The New Day picked up a victory over RETRIBUTION members T-Bar and Slapjack. #RETRIBUTION leader @AliWWE is IRATE as #TheNewDay @TrueKofi & @Austi[...] Feb 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The New Day picked up a victory over RETRIBUTION members T-Bar and Slapjack. #RETRIBUTION leader @AliWWE is IRATE as #TheNewDay @TrueKofi & @Austi[...]

Who Won Between A.J. Styles and Jeff Hardy on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Jeff Hardy with the Calf Crusher submission hold. Ever the opportunist ... @AJStylesOrg has taken full control against @JEFFHARDY[...] Feb 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Jeff Hardy with the Calf Crusher submission hold. Ever the opportunist ... @AJStylesOrg has taken full control against @JEFFHARDY[...]

Shane McMahon & Adam Pearce Announce Huge WWE Championship Match for Elimination Chamber

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw opened with the return of Shane McMahon. He and fellow WWE official Adam Pearce announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title at[...] Feb 08 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw opened with the return of Shane McMahon. He and fellow WWE official Adam Pearce announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title at[...]

Preview For Tonight's Monday Night RAW Episode

As announced a bit ago, Orton vs McIntyre is going to be happening on this weeks episode of RAW. Alongside that, you can expect the following to be the key points WWE is focusing on tonight. A face[...] Feb 08 - As announced a bit ago, Orton vs McIntyre is going to be happening on this weeks episode of RAW. Alongside that, you can expect the following to be the key points WWE is focusing on tonight. A face[...]

Drew McIntyre Vs Randy Orton Announcement For Tonight's RAW

WWE shared the news via social media and email that we will be seeing Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre on tonight's RAW program. Below is the social media post for your viewing. Don't forget to join the [...] Feb 08 - WWE shared the news via social media and email that we will be seeing Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre on tonight's RAW program. Below is the social media post for your viewing. Don't forget to join the [...]

Mick Foley Sends Well Wishes to Terry Funk

Mick Foley took to his Facebook page to send well wishes to Terry Funk after reports that Funk is dealing with serious pain issues relating to his hip. Foley posted on his Facebook account: [...] Feb 08 - Mick Foley took to his Facebook page to send well wishes to Terry Funk after reports that Funk is dealing with serious pain issues relating to his hip. Foley posted on his Facebook account: [...]

WWE Releases FULL MATCH - Brock Lesnar vs. Eddie Guerrero (WWE No Way Out 2004)

Eddie Guerrero sets out to capture his first WWE Championship in a classic main event against Brock Lesnar at WWE No Way Out 2004: Courtesy of WWE Network. [...] Feb 08 - Eddie Guerrero sets out to capture his first WWE Championship in a classic main event against Brock Lesnar at WWE No Way Out 2004: Courtesy of WWE Network. [...]

A Piece Of Memorabilia Featuring The Rock Sells For $45,000

A rare piece of memorabilia featuring The Rock has sold for an impressive $45,000! Back in December 2020, an American football trading card of The Rock during his time at the University of Miami sold[...] Feb 08 - A rare piece of memorabilia featuring The Rock has sold for an impressive $45,000! Back in December 2020, an American football trading card of The Rock during his time at the University of Miami sold[...]

GCW Collective Returning For WrestleMania 37 Weekend In Tampa

Orange Crush and Toyvomit present GCW’s The Collective Remix April 8-10 at The Cuban Club in Ybor City, FL Tickets will go on sale this Friday at Noon. The major players return such as Joey[...] Feb 08 - Orange Crush and Toyvomit present GCW’s The Collective Remix April 8-10 at The Cuban Club in Ybor City, FL Tickets will go on sale this Friday at Noon. The major players return such as Joey[...]

PHOTO: Mandy Rose Shows Off Gym 'Progress' In Orange Bikini

Mandy Rose has taken to social media to show off her "progress" on her toned body. The 30-year-old posted a photo of herself in her bedroom in a revealing orange bikini. It would seem her hard work i[...] Feb 08 - Mandy Rose has taken to social media to show off her "progress" on her toned body. The 30-year-old posted a photo of herself in her bedroom in a revealing orange bikini. It would seem her hard work i[...]

Eddie Guerrero’s Daughter Stepping Away From Wrestling

Shaul Guerrero, Eddie and Vickie Guerrero's daughter posted the following on Twitter:"Official today I am withdrawing from all performances and appearances scheduled in conjunction with wres[...] Feb 08 - Shaul Guerrero, Eddie and Vickie Guerrero's daughter posted the following on Twitter:"Official today I am withdrawing from all performances and appearances scheduled in conjunction with wres[...]

Nick Khan Comments On NBC Potentially Buying WWE, Bad Bunny & Cardi B, More

During a recent interview with Forbes, WWE president Nick Khan discussed the company reaching out to a younger demographic, Bad Bunny, and potentially bringing in Cardi B. He also addressed rumors of&[...] Feb 08 - During a recent interview with Forbes, WWE president Nick Khan discussed the company reaching out to a younger demographic, Bad Bunny, and potentially bringing in Cardi B. He also addressed rumors of&[...]