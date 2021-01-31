WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Results (January 31, 2021)

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Feb 01
Feb 01 - As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the Men’s Royal Rumble match from the #1 entrant spot. F[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - In somewhat surprising news Vince McMahon was absent from the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to Steve Carrier of RingSideNews. The WWE Cha[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s Royal Rumble 2021 match. She will now get a Wo[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - During a backstage interview after his Royal Rumble return, Carlito was asked how it feels to be back in WWE. Here is what he had to say: "Man, it[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - During a backstage interview after the Royal Rumble match, Christian noted it was surreal to return to the ring and didn’t know what to expect.
[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins returned to action tonight during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRu[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Kane made a surprise appearance during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 1️⃣8️⃣ @KaneWWE!!! 🔥🔥🔥#R[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colón made a surprise appearance in tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - At tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against former champion Kevin Ow[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has just won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bianca entered the match as the number [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Legendary WWE Superstars Mickie James and Alicia Fox returned to action during tonight's 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. 1️⃣9️⃣ @MickieJam[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has entered the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant! 1️⃣7️⃣ WWE Hall of Famer @Torrie11!![...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria and former Divas Champion Jillian Hall made surprise appearances in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match! 8️[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has returned to in-ring competition as part of tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣ @[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - In the second bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship a[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - In the opening bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against WWE Ha[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - As well as surprises the annual Royal Rumble event has a rich history of returning WWE Superstars from injury or time away. WrestlingNews.co is repor[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - We all love a Royal Rumble surprise and one name that is backstage at tonight's event will be sure to please. Carlito is reportedly backstage and is [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Get a first look at the WrestleMania 37 sign from the WWE ThunderDome. [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to[...]
