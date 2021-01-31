Who Left Royal Rumble as the SmackDown Women's Champion? (Spoilers/Results)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

In the second bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Results (January 31, 2021)

The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka[...] Jan 31 - The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Edge Wins the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at[...] Jan 31 - Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at[...]

Seth Rollins Returns to Action in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins returned to action tonight during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRu[...] Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins returned to action tonight during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRu[...]

"Captain Charisma" Christian Returns to Action in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4[...] Jan 31 - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4[...]

Hurricane Helms Appears in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3[...] Jan 31 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3[...]

Kane Returns During 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE World Champion Kane made a surprise appearance during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 1️⃣8️⃣ @KaneWWE!!! 🔥🔥🔥#R[...] Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Kane made a surprise appearance during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 1️⃣8️⃣ @KaneWWE!!! 🔥🔥🔥#R[...]

Carlito Colón Appears in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colón made a surprise appearance in tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble [...] Jan 31 - Former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colón made a surprise appearance in tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble [...]

Who Left Royal Rumble as Universal Champion Between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens? (Spoilers/Results)

At tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against former champion Kevin Ow[...] Jan 31 - At tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against former champion Kevin Ow[...]

SmackDown's Bianca Belair Wins the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has just won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bianca entered the match as the number [...] Jan 31 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has just won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bianca entered the match as the number [...]

Mickie James and Alicia Fox Return to Action in 2021 Women's Royal Rumble

Legendary WWE Superstars Mickie James and Alicia Fox returned to action during tonight's 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. 1️⃣9️⃣ @MickieJam[...] Jan 31 - Legendary WWE Superstars Mickie James and Alicia Fox returned to action during tonight's 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. 1️⃣9️⃣ @MickieJam[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson Returns in Women's Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has entered the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant! 1️⃣7️⃣ WWE Hall of Famer @Torrie11!![...] Jan 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has entered the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant! 1️⃣7️⃣ WWE Hall of Famer @Torrie11!![...]

Former Champions Jillian Hall and Victoria Appear in Women's Royal Rumble

Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria and former Divas Champion Jillian Hall made surprise appearances in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match! 8️[...] Jan 31 - Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria and former Divas Champion Jillian Hall made surprise appearances in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match! 8️[...]

Naomi Returns to Action in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has returned to in-ring competition as part of tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣ @[...] Jan 31 - Former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has returned to in-ring competition as part of tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣ @[...]

Who Left Royal Rumble as the SmackDown Women's Champion? (Spoilers/Results)

In the second bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship a[...] Jan 31 - In the second bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship a[...]

Who Emerged Victorious in the WWE Title Match Between Drew McIntyre and Bill Goldberg at Royal Rumble? (Spoilers/Results)

In the opening bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against WWE Ha[...] Jan 31 - In the opening bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against WWE Ha[...]

WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show: Jan. 31, 2021

The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Jan 31 - The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Big WWE Superstar Returning At Tonight's Royal Rumble

As well as surprises the annual Royal Rumble event has a rich history of returning WWE Superstars from injury or time away. WrestlingNews.co is repor[...] Jan 31 - As well as surprises the annual Royal Rumble event has a rich history of returning WWE Superstars from injury or time away. WrestlingNews.co is repor[...]

Surprise Entrant For Men's WWE Royal Rumble Revealed (SPOILER)

We all love a Royal Rumble surprise and one name that is backstage at tonight's event will be sure to please. Carlito is reportedly backstage and is [...] Jan 31 - We all love a Royal Rumble surprise and one name that is backstage at tonight's event will be sure to please. Carlito is reportedly backstage and is [...]

WATCH: Iconic WWE WrestleMania 37 Sign Revealed Ahead Of Royal Rumble

Get a first look at the WrestleMania 37 sign from the WWE ThunderDome. [...] Jan 31 - Get a first look at the WrestleMania 37 sign from the WWE ThunderDome. [...]

Title Match Bumped To WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to[...] Jan 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to[...]

WWE Network Documentaries Being Filmed At Royal Rumble

WWE is filming three new documentaries backstage at today’s Royal Rumble event. PWInsider reports that the company is filming episodes for Big E[...] Jan 31 - WWE is filming three new documentaries backstage at today’s Royal Rumble event. PWInsider reports that the company is filming episodes for Big E[...]

GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Following Leg Amputation

As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clo[...] Jan 31 - As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clo[...]

Goldberg Almost "Bit His Tongue Off" On Monday's WWE Raw

During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves Goldberg mentioned he nearly bit his tongue off on this past Monday's WWE Raw. He w[...] Jan 31 - During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves Goldberg mentioned he nearly bit his tongue off on this past Monday's WWE Raw. He w[...]

What Match Will Close Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View?

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just hours away and anticipation is high for the big event. Fightful Select is reporting the men’s Royal Rumble match [...] Jan 31 - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just hours away and anticipation is high for the big event. Fightful Select is reporting the men’s Royal Rumble match [...]