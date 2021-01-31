WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Who Left Royal Rumble as the SmackDown Women's Champion? (Spoilers/Results)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 31, 2021
In the second bout of tonight's
Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella.
