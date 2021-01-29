Goldberg Responds To The Undertaker Calling Current WWE Product "Soft"

During a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker revealed WWE is tough for him to watch these days as he feels the product is a "little soft."

Here is what he said:

“I try [to enjoy it as a fan]. It’s tough for me because the product has changed so much and it’s kind of soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. But to the young guys, ‘oh, he’s a bitter old guy.’ I’m not bitter, I did my time. I’m good, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance right now.”

On WWE’s After The Bell podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had the following to say about Taker’s comments: