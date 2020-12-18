USA Network Executives Reportedly 'Furious' With WWE Raw Viewership

USA Network pays a lot of money air WWE programming on their network, so when ratings are down they naturally express concern.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com is reporting USA Network are "furious" with WWE and want them to change things up, here is what he was told:

"USA Network are furious. They want more adult content. Not sexy adult, but dark and violent adult."

WWE officials are reportedly looking for a "big reset" following the 2021 Royal Rumble, and we reported earlier that Vince McMahon has plans to shake Raw up.