Vince McMahon Planning Big Changes For WWE Raw

As previously reported, the go-home episode prior to this Sunday's WWE TLC drew an all-time low viewership of 1.53 million viewers. The flagship brand has struggled with numbers all year, staying well under the 2 million mark for most of 2020.

WrestlingNews.co is now reporting that Vince McMahon is planning to "shake up" the red brand after TLC, with some "out of the box" ideas planned.

WWE creative is reportedly taking the brunt of the decline in ratings with many walking on eggshells fearing for their jobs. The report also notes some plans for Royal Rumble 2021 might be changed.

WrestleVotes reported earlier that the creative team was asked to make a list of underutilized stars that could shine if they were given the proper opportunity.