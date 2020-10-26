Vince and Linda McMahon have also both donated millions to Trump's campaigns in the past, so it wouldn't be a surprise if news of a sizable donation is revealed soon. Linda served as the 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019.

— Jericho Marks Rejecting Meltzer (@JerichoMarks) October 26, 2020

It has been revealed that WWE legend The Undertaker and AEW star Chris Jericho have both donated sums of money to Donald Trump's campaign. A federal election commission report reveals Undertaker (Mark Calaway) donated $1,000 in September and Jericho (Chris Irvine) donated $3,000 in October, as seen in the tweet below.

Former WWE Superstar Batista recently endorsed his support for Joe Biden, click here to view his ad.

The U.S. Presidential election is a mere week away and the campaign trail for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden is certainly hotting up, with many celebrities issuing their endorsements through advertising or donations.

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker Recently Donated To Donald Trump's Reelection Campaign

Who Produced What Match During WWE Hell In A Cell PPV?, SmackDown Rating

Mick Foley Reveals He Lost 50,000 Followers For Criticizing Donald Trump

AEW Announces 15 Matches For This Week's Dark On YouTube

New Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

WWE NXT Star Receives A New Ring Name

Dave Batista Publicly Endorses Joe Biden For U.S. President

WWE Is Reportedly Leaving The Amway Center Soon

WWE Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View Results (10/25/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event: 1. Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Universal Championship 2. Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by di[...] Oct 25 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event: 1. Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Universal Championship 2. Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by di[...]

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton: WWE Championship

In the main event of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell structure to capture his fourteenth WWE World Champio[...] Oct 25 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell structure to capture his fourteenth WWE World Champio[...]

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Bobby Lashley vs. Slapjack of RETRIBUTION: U.S. Title Match

In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against Slapjack of the RETRIBUTION faction. LOOK[...] Oct 25 - In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against Slapjack of the RETRIBUTION faction. LOOK[...]

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks: SmackDown Women's Championship

In the fourth bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks defeated Bayley to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion after forcing Bayley to submit to a Bank Stat[...] Oct 25 - In the fourth bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks defeated Bayley to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion after forcing Bayley to submit to a Bank Stat[...]

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Otis Dozovic vs. The Miz: Money in the Bank Contract Match

In the third bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, The Miz defeated Otis Dozovic to capture the Money in the Bank contract after Tucker Knight betrayed his longtime tag team partner[...] Oct 25 - In the third bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, The Miz defeated Otis Dozovic to capture the Money in the Bank contract after Tucker Knight betrayed his longtime tag team partner[...]

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

In the second bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias' guitar as a weapon, forcing the referee to call for the bel[...] Oct 25 - In the second bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias' guitar as a weapon, forcing the referee to call for the bel[...]

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Universal Title Match

In the opening bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against his cousin Jey Uso in an "I Quit" Match within the H[...] Oct 25 - In the opening bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against his cousin Jey Uso in an "I Quit" Match within the H[...]

WATCH: WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff: Oct. 25, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view's kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Oct 25 - The following is the 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view's kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Seth Rollins: "I didn't think I had to wrestle in red lighting."

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked what his game plan was going into his matches against The Fiend. "Oh God, survive, I guess. They're scary matches. I've had a lot of d[...] Oct 25 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked what his game plan was going into his matches against The Fiend. "Oh God, survive, I guess. They're scary matches. I've had a lot of d[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Hell In a Cell for the WWE TitleRandy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c) I Quit - Hell[...] Oct 25 - WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Hell In a Cell for the WWE TitleRandy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c) I Quit - Hell[...]

Jeff Jarrett Set To Appear On WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show Tonight

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed on Twitter that he and Jeff Jarrett will be on the panel of the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show t Check out Lawler’s Twitter post [...] Oct 25 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed on Twitter that he and Jeff Jarrett will be on the panel of the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show t Check out Lawler’s Twitter post [...]

Big Match Being Talked About For WWE Survivor Series 2020

Dave Meltzer revealed during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there have been internal discussions within WWE about booking Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the upcoming Surviv[...] Oct 25 - Dave Meltzer revealed during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there have been internal discussions within WWE about booking Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the upcoming Surviv[...]

Jim Ross On Not Being High On Rikishi As Person Who Ran Over Steve Austin

On the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed never really being into Rikishi being as the person who ran over Steve Austin. Here is what he had to say: "For some reason, I was neve[...] Oct 25 - On the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed never really being into Rikishi being as the person who ran over Steve Austin. Here is what he had to say: "For some reason, I was neve[...]

Mick Foley Reveals Which Hell In A Cell Match Will Steal The Show

During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Mick Foley revealed which WWE Hell in a Cell match he thinks will steal the show: "All of the matches are going to try and steal the show,” he be[...] Oct 25 - During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Mick Foley revealed which WWE Hell in a Cell match he thinks will steal the show: "All of the matches are going to try and steal the show,” he be[...]

The Reason Kylie Rae Didn't Appear Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Kylie Rae did not appear at the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view as scheduled which led to Su Yung replacing her to go up against Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Yung won the matc[...] Oct 24 - Kylie Rae did not appear at the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view as scheduled which led to Su Yung replacing her to go up against Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Yung won the matc[...]

Tommy Dreamer Paid A Very Special Tribute To Road Warrior Animal At Bound For Glory

At tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Tommy Dreamer walked out to the ring during Call Your Shot Gauntlet in a Road Warrior Animal t-shirt and the Animal paint. He also had a Roa[...] Oct 24 - At tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Tommy Dreamer walked out to the ring during Call Your Shot Gauntlet in a Road Warrior Animal t-shirt and the Animal paint. He also had a Roa[...]