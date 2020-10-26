WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dave Batista Publicly Endorses Joe Biden For U.S. President
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 26, 2020
Former WWE Superstar Batista has released a video publicly endorsing Joe Biden for U.S. President. Check out the political advertisement below:
"This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who is going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility, that’s toughness. That is Joe Biden."
https://wrestlr.me/65052/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 26 WWE NXT Star Receives A New Ring Name Brendan Vink was part of a tag team with Shane Thorne and had a short and sweet run on the Raw brand earlier this year. Now that Thorne is in Ret[...]
Oct 26 - Brendan Vink was part of a tag team with Shane Thorne and had a short and sweet run on the Raw brand earlier this year. Now that Thorne is in Ret[...]
Oct 26
Oct 26 - Former WWE Superstar Batista has released a video publicly endorsing Joe Biden for U.S. President. Check out the political advertisement below: "Th[...]
Oct 26
Oct 26 - WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is set to leave The Amway Center by December 1 and is currently looking for new arenas in Texas, North C[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event: 1. Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Universa[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell str[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title ag[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - In the fourth bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks defeated Bayley to become the new SmackDown Women's Cham[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - In the third bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, The Miz defeated Otis Dozovic to capture the Money in the Bank contract after Tu[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - In the second bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias' guitar as[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - In the opening bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against hi[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - The following is the 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view's kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked what his game plan was going into his matches against The Fiend. "Oh God, survive, I[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Hell In a Cell for the WWE Tit[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed on Twitter that he and Jeff Jarrett will be on the panel of the WWE Hell in a Cell Kick[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Dave Meltzer revealed during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there have been internal discussions within WWE about booking Drew[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - On the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed never really being into Rikishi being as the person who ran over Steve Austin. Here is w[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Mick Foley revealed which WWE Hell in a Cell match he thinks will steal the show: "All of the matches[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - Kylie Rae did not appear at the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view as scheduled which led to Su Yung replacing her to go up against Deonna Purrazzo for the[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - At tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Tommy Dreamer walked out to the ring during Call Your Shot Gauntlet in a Road Warrior Anim[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - Heath was injured during tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The injury occurred during the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal. Duri[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - - The Deaners (Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner) defeated The Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) (3:42 minutes) - 6-Way Match - Impact Wrestling X-Division Title Mat[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - Rich Swann has been crowned the new Impact World Champion after defeating Eric Young at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Swan[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-vew, it was announced that the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be returning. The new champio[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - Su Yung became the new Impact Knockouts Champion defeating Deonna Purrazzo at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The match was [...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - The North have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions after victory against The Motor City Machine Guns, The Good Brothers, Madman Fulto[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π