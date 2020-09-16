WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Talks About Chris Benoit
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 16, 2020
WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history: Chris Benoit.
“It’s unfortunate, but it’s clear that the first time that there was any indication of CTE having anything in professional wrestling was in the case of Chris Benoit, and with the publicity that occurred with Chris Benoit, it’s not even plausible for anybody in the wrestling business, especially wrestlers and especially people who knew Chris Benoit to say that they were not aware of the fact that Chris Benoit had been diagnosed with CTE supposedly and that had been associated with head trauma and that occurred in 2007 so by 2007, there’s not anybody in the wrestling business who can plausibly say they didn’t know about the Benoit findings.
If you did have any kind of symptoms or whatnot, you shouldn’t have been waiting until 2014 or 2016 to be bringing a lawsuit, and most of these people, to be honest with you Nick, although there are some exceptions, most of these people didn’t even perform solely for WWE or even long for WWE. There are people here in these class of people that had nothing more than a cup of coffee with the WWE and were gone there after.”
"So it was just a money grab, and other ones, Evan Singleton for example, you can go online, type his name in Instagram, this is a guy who was claiming that he was totally disabled. Couldn't drive a car, couldn't do anything as a result of a single concussion that he got when he was performing down in the Performance Center. Yet you can find pictures of him online dead lifting 800 pounds and competing in World Strongman contests. He's one of the strongest men in the world competing in athletics while he's filing lawsuits in court saying he's totally disabled and can't even drive a car. This kind of stuff, and all of this was exposed to the judge."
"Kyros got caught in the last lawsuit basically plagiarizing from the lawsuit of the NFL allegations, the allegations that were made against the NFL that resulted in the case being successful against them where the NFL, unlike the WWE, had made various public statements and actually published articles in scientific literature and magazines and whatnot sort of downplaying, if you will the effects of concussions. And Roger Goodell had allegedly made various statements that were alleged in the complaint against the NFL. All Kyros did was he gets ahold of the NFL complaint, and he literally just changes where the complaint would say, 'Roger Goodell said the following, concussions don't cause any long-term damage, and it's safe to go back to work on a day you get a concussion.' He would just change that to say a WWE representative had said that."
"Just flat-out make up false things like that. The kind of stuff lawyers don't do, and we brought that to the court's attention and multiple other violations of his. And he was as a result of his misconduct, sanctioned three different times by the federal judge up there that had control of the case. And is now facing sanctions orders of what we say is going to make him required to pay us hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees."
Sep 16
The Godfather Says Marijuana Saved His Life WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the first time in my life at 27 years old. I was brough[...]
Sep 16
Alexa Bliss On Her Character Change Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it was really cool how it came across. I didn’[...]
Sep 15
WATCH: ROH Week by Week (9/15/2020) On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Jay Lethal is ready for whoever his next opponent is, Jon Gresham vows to reshape ROH, and take a first look at this weekend's Pure Tournament match-ups! [...]
Sep 15
New Information on COVID-19 Testing in AEW and WWE From WWE being called a "sloppy shop" to AEW being criticized for being seen having fans not wearing their masks in the audience, it's no secret that both major federations in professional wrestling h[...]
Sep 14
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/14/2020) The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo. WWE official Adam Pearce then informed him that [...]
Sep 14
Major Injury Update on Ivar of The Viking Raiders During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered an injury after performing a Suicide Dive to the outside of the ring through the ropes. According to a report [...]
Sep 13
AEW Will Be Airing In Regular Time-Slot It has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer that AEW will be airing this Wednesday as scheduled. There was speculation that due to the NBA playoffs, AEW may have to reschedule this week's Dynamite but that[...]
Sep 13
Randy Orton Launching Clothing Line Randy Orton has been making vague, cryptic messages on his social media accounts, asking fans to guess what they think his announcement is going to be. Lots of speculation began on what it could have [...]
Sep 12
Chris Jericho on NXT: "They lost!" Chris Jericho appeared on the Busted Open radio show and commented on the current ratings war between AEW and WWE NXT. “This is a war that was thrust upon us by a company that is very petty a[...]
Sep 11
SmackDown Quick Results (09/11/20) Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship* AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy via DQ *Tag Team Match* Lucha House Party defeats Nakamura and Cesaro *Number [...]
Sep 11
AEW Reschedules Various Tour Dates Due to not being able to go back on the road yet, AEW has rescheduled some scheduled events that were supposed to take place in some different venues. The new dates are: St. Louis (Oct. 7) to June [...]
Sep 11
Jack Evans Suffers Hairline Fracture in Cheekbone Jack Evan has revealed on his personal Twitter account that he has suffered a hairline fracture in his cheekbone, following their match against Best Friends on Dynamite. No, no kind of heat or anyt[...]
Sep 11
PG-13's Wolfie D Hospitalized A third TNA-alumni has made the headlines today, as PG-13's Wolfie D, who wrestled in TNA as Slash, has been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his heart. According to the Memphis Wrestling News Fac[...]
Sep 10
WWE Releases Sarita, IRS and Gerald Brisco WWE has released Sarah Stock, known as Sarita in TNA, from her backstage producer position in the company. In addition to this, WWE has also released Gerald Brisco and Mike "IRS" Rotunda. This is par[...]
Sep 10
TNA Original "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" Passes Away We have another unfortunate passing of a TNA alumni to report today, as Stevie "Puppet" Lee has passed away. A GoFundMe has been setup for his funeral expenses, which you can view here. Said GoFundM[...]
Sep 10
Barry Scott, the TNA Voiceover Guy, Has Passed Away For those who watched TNA during it's SpikeTV days, you undoubtedly heard the voice of Barry Scott. Scott's deep voice narrated the vignettes of every TNA pay-per-view. He spoke the opening ("TNA! Th[...]
