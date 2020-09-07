Rusev to Dave Meltzer: "You are gonna burn in Hell because of your lies."

"Oh the fucker. The motherfucker. What's his friggin' face... Meltzer. Once again, putting out bullshit out there and I'm fucking tired of this fucking guy. Like honestly man, like get the F out of here. Like who the F are you to speak things like that? Cause first of all those are not true, those are all bullshit lies. This man, one day he's gonna burn in hell. Like it's 100%. Meltzer, go ahead, collect everybody's money. Collect their 10 dollars, 20 dollars. Whatever the hell you want. But let me tell you, once you die, most likely you are gonna go to hell because of all your lies."

Dave Meltzer reported recently that the reason for WWE's third party bans was Lana's Bang Energy commercials, which Lana immediately denied. Now, her husband Miro, formerly known as Rusev, sounded off on Twitch about this:

