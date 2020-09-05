Lana Dismisses Report Claiming That She is Responsible for WWE Banning Third Party Platforms

As was previously reported, WWE has informed their talents that they will no longer be allowed to use third party platforms. It was also reported that WWE had issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana (real name C.J. Perry) was partially responsible for the action from WWE due to her promoting the Bang Energy drink on her social media platforms.

Meltzer gave the following statement:

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was CJ Perry’s Bang Energy drink commercials.”

However, Lana took to Twitter to dismiss this report from Meltzer:

I am not the straw that broke the camel’s back. You know who you are and that is false ....... but thank you for writing about me.... all of you. I am your escape goat