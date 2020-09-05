Vince McMahon Tells WWE Superstars Not To Use "Third Party" Sites Like Twitch or Cameo

Those of you who enjoy watching Twitch streams from WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Adam Cole or others may not have the luxury of doing so in the future if Vince McMahon's latest demand holds any weight.

McMahon reportedly told WWE wrestlers in a call not to use third party websites like Twitch, Cameo and others anymore.

“Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday, October 2nd). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE’s discretion.”

