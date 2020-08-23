SummerSlam is Renee Young's Final Night with WWE

It was confirmed during tonight's SummerSlam kickoff show that tonight will indeed be Renee's final date with WWE.

As was previously reported , Renee Young has made the decision to part ways from WWE.

WWE SummerSlam Results (08/23/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her championship 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street[...] Aug 23 - The following are the results of the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view: 1. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Asuka to retain her championship 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Major Return Takes Place After SummerSlam Main Event

After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to regain the Universal Championship, Roman Re[...] Aug 23 - After the conclusion of tonight's SummerSlam main event, which saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to regain the Universal Championship, Roman Re[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Champions[...] Aug 23 - In the main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Champions[...]

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee Announced for Tomorrow's Raw

During tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE aired a vignette for former NXT Champion Keith Lee, announcing that he will be appearing on tomorrow night's edition of Monday Night Raw. [...] Aug 23 - During tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE aired a vignette for former NXT Champion Keith Lee, announcing that he will be appearing on tomorrow night's edition of Monday Night Raw. [...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against former 13-time WWE World Champion, "The Legend Killer[...] Aug 23 - In the co-main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against former 13-time WWE World Champion, "The Legend Killer[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the Asuka Lock to become a two-time WWE Raw Women's Cha[...] Aug 23 - In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks with the Asuka Lock to become a two-time WWE Raw Women's Cha[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

In the fourth bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio with a Curb Stomp in front of Dominik's father Rey, who was handcuf[...] Aug 23 - In the fourth bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio with a Curb Stomp in front of Dominik's father Rey, who was handcuf[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville: Loser Leaves WWE

In the third bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Mandy Rose picked up the victory over her former best friend Sonya Deville, which means that Sonya is now forced to leave WWE. [...] Aug 23 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Mandy Rose picked up the victory over her former best friend Sonya Deville, which means that Sonya is now forced to leave WWE. [...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

In the second bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully retained their titles against the team of Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas[...] Aug 23 - In the second bout of tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits successfully retained their titles against the team of Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas[...]

WWE SummerSlam Results: SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship against Asuka. .@WWEAsuka is looking to push the pac[...] Aug 23 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship against Asuka. .@WWEAsuka is looking to push the pac[...]

SummerSlam is Renee Young's Final Night with WWE

WATCH: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff: Aug. 23, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE SummerSlam kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 23 - The following is the 2020 WWE SummerSlam kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

The Forgotten Sons Possibly Returning to WWE Programming Soon?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons posted the following on Instagram, seemingly indicating that the trio could be making their return to WWE programming [...] Aug 23 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons posted the following on Instagram, seemingly indicating that the trio could be making their return to WWE programming [...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard is Now Married to Daga

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard and current IMPACT Wrestling star Daga (real name Miguel Olivo) are now officially married. WNS would like to congratulate Daga and Tessa, and w[...] Aug 23 - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard and current IMPACT Wrestling star Daga (real name Miguel Olivo) are now officially married. WNS would like to congratulate Daga and Tessa, and w[...]

Viewership for Wednesday's WWE NXT & Friday's WWE SmackDown

Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network, which did not have competition from AEW's Dynamite program, drew an average of 853,000 viewers, ranking in at #23 in the 18-49 [...] Aug 23 - Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network, which did not have competition from AEW's Dynamite program, drew an average of 853,000 viewers, ranking in at #23 in the 18-49 [...]

WWE Announces the Return of NXT U.K.

The following comes from WWE.com: The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back! NXT UK will return with new episodes beginning in September. The groundbreaking brand features the likes of NXT[...] Aug 23 - The following comes from WWE.com: The fastest-growing brand in WWE history is back! NXT UK will return with new episodes beginning in September. The groundbreaking brand features the likes of NXT[...]

AEW Edits Out Mention of Rey Mysterio on Dynamite

On the special Saturday edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston cut a promo with Butcher, Blade and the Lucha Bros. During this promo, Kingston apparently made a comparison between Rey Fenix and Rey Myst[...] Aug 23 - On the special Saturday edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston cut a promo with Butcher, Blade and the Lucha Bros. During this promo, Kingston apparently made a comparison between Rey Fenix and Rey Myst[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Set to Make His Return to NXT on Wednesday

It's been announced that former NXT Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be making his return to NXT television this Wednesday. The following comes from WWE.com: The Bl[...] Aug 23 - It's been announced that former NXT Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be making his return to NXT television this Wednesday. The following comes from WWE.com: The Bl[...]

UFC President Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya's Comeback: "Cocaine Isn't Cheap"

When asked about 47-year-old Oscar De La Hoya's decision to return to the boxing ring, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White responded with the following: "Cocaine isn't cheap. It's e[...] Aug 23 - When asked about 47-year-old Oscar De La Hoya's decision to return to the boxing ring, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White responded with the following: "Cocaine isn't cheap. It's e[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View (08/23/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: "The Monster" Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Falls Count Anywhere Univers[...] Aug 23 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: "The Monster" Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Falls Count Anywhere Univers[...]

WATCH: Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes TNT Title Match from AEW Saturday Night Dynamite

The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...] Aug 23 - The following video comes from All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel: [...]

Karrion Kross Suffers Injury at NXT Takeover XXX

During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against Keith Lee. He was able to work through the injury[...] Aug 22 - During a conference call following NXT Takeover XXX tonight, Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his match against Keith Lee. He was able to work through the injury[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results (08/22/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Damien Priest won the Ladder Match to crown the new [...] Aug 22 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view event: 1. Finn Bálor defeated Timothy Thatcher 2. Damien Priest won the Ladder Match to crown the new [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With the #NXTChampionship on the line, @WWEKarrionKross[...] Aug 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT Championship. With the #NXTChampionship on the line, @WWEKarrionKross[...]