Renee Young Reportedly Requests Her Release from WWE

According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE commentator, backstage interviewer and show host Renee Young has requested her contractual release from WWE. Their report notes that Renee gave the company her notice about a week ago.

Renee has been with WWE since late 2012. As many fans are aware, she is also married to current All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE.

No word yet on why exactly Renee has decided to leave WWE, or when her final date with the company will be.