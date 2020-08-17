Sonya Deville Posts Statement Regarding Home Invasion

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville posted the following on Twitter in regards to the disturbing invasion of her home that took place over the weekend:

» More News From This Feed

WWE Raw Results: The Legend Killer Takes Down Another Legend

In the closing segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton delivered an RKO and a Punt Kick to WWE Hall of Famer S[...] Aug 17 - In the closing segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton delivered an RKO and a Punt Kick to WWE Hall of Famer S[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/17/2020)

The following are the results of the August 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Retribution interruped the WWE signature opening video, a[...] Aug 17 - The following are the results of the August 17, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Retribution interruped the WWE signature opening video, a[...]

NXT's Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke Appear on Monday Night Raw

WWE NXT Superstars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of the MMA Four Horsewomen appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shafir got[...] Aug 17 - WWE NXT Superstars Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of the MMA Four Horsewomen appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shafir got[...]

MMA: Jon "Bones" Jones Vacates UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones posted the following on Twitter: Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light [...] Aug 17 - UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones posted the following on Twitter: Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light [...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (08/14/2020)

This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,979,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week&rs[...] Aug 17 - This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,979,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week&rs[...]

WWE Raw Results: Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks[...] Aug 17 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks[...]

C.M. Punk Pitches a Very Interesting Idea for WWE's Mysterious Retribution Stable

Former WWE World Champion C.M. Punk posted the following on Twitter: Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former ter[...] Aug 17 - Former WWE World Champion C.M. Punk posted the following on Twitter: Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former ter[...]

WWE Raw Results: Was Mickie James Successful in Her Raw Return Against Natalya?

Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James made her in-ring return on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, squaring off against Natalya, a form[...] Aug 17 - Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James made her in-ring return on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, squaring off against Natalya, a form[...]

Maria Kanellis Talks About WWE Using Her Personal Life After She Asked Them Not To

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis posted the following on Twitter: This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were[...] Aug 17 - Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis posted the following on Twitter: This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were[...]

Triple H Talks About Allegations Made Against Velveteen Dream, Dream's Return to WWE Television

WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently spoke with CBSSports.com about the allega[...] Aug 17 - WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently spoke with CBSSports.com about the allega[...]

Sonya Deville Posts Statement Regarding Home Invasion

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville posted the following on Twitter in regards to the disturbing invasion of her home that to[...] Aug 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville posted the following on Twitter in regards to the disturbing invasion of her home that to[...]

WWE Raw Results: Retribution Disrupts Opening Video, Drew McIntyre's Promo

In the opening minutes of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the mysterious group known as Retribution continued to cause technical difficult[...] Aug 17 - In the opening minutes of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the mysterious group known as Retribution continued to cause technical difficult[...]

Vince McMahon Told Rusev That Fans Chanting "Rusev Day" Were Mocking Him

On Rusev's appearance on Ryback's podcast, Rusev went into detail on how Vince McMahon wouldn't acknowledge any of his success or progress, going as f[...] Aug 17 - On Rusev's appearance on Ryback's podcast, Rusev went into detail on how Vince McMahon wouldn't acknowledge any of his success or progress, going as f[...]

Chris Jericho on Mike Chioda, His Dream Retirement Match and Orange Cassidy Feud

On Chris Jericho's podcast, his recent program with Orange Cassidy was the topic of discussion. "That was me (that booked Bischoff appearing on Dyn[...] Aug 17 - On Chris Jericho's podcast, his recent program with Orange Cassidy was the topic of discussion. "That was me (that booked Bischoff appearing on Dyn[...]

Former ROH Champion Xavier Passes Away

John "Xavier" Jirus, who was a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion, passed away earlier today at the age of 43. Xavier was set to return to ROH to [...] Aug 16 - John "Xavier" Jirus, who was a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion, passed away earlier today at the age of 43. Xavier was set to return to ROH to [...]

Jim Ross On Firing Crush For Weapons and Drugs in Mid-90s

Back in the 90s, Jim Ross was in charge of WWF talent as the Head of Talent Relations. Brian "Crush" Adams had been arrested for gun and drug/steroid[...] Aug 16 - Back in the 90s, Jim Ross was in charge of WWF talent as the Head of Talent Relations. Brian "Crush" Adams had been arrested for gun and drug/steroid[...]

Man Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping at Sonya Deville's Home

The Tampa Bay Times are reporting that Phillip A. Thomas of South Carolina was arrested early this morning after breaking into the Florida home of Son[...] Aug 16 - The Tampa Bay Times are reporting that Phillip A. Thomas of South Carolina was arrested early this morning after breaking into the Florida home of Son[...]

The Miz and Maryse Working on New Show

The Miz issued a statement on his Instagram account announcing that he and his wife Maryse are developing a new show with WWE studios. "What is thi[...] Aug 16 - The Miz issued a statement on his Instagram account announcing that he and his wife Maryse are developing a new show with WWE studios. "What is thi[...]

Eric Bischoff: "I had zero interest in Shawn Michaels."

On the latest episode of 83 Week, Eric Bischoff addressed old dirtsheet reports that WCW was in talks with Shawn Michaels. "That was pure fiction b[...] Aug 16 - On the latest episode of 83 Week, Eric Bischoff addressed old dirtsheet reports that WCW was in talks with Shawn Michaels. "That was pure fiction b[...]

Bea Priestley Thanks AEW For Opportunity Following Her Release

Bea Priestley, who was one of the recently released AEW wrestlers a few days ago, has gone on her Twitter account to thank AEW for the opportunity of [...] Aug 16 - Bea Priestley, who was one of the recently released AEW wrestlers a few days ago, has gone on her Twitter account to thank AEW for the opportunity of [...]

Chris Jericho Claims Former NXT Star Who Was in AEW Was There As a Spy, Leaked News to Reddit

During the latest edition of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the news of Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite leaking out on Reddit before it [...] Aug 16 - During the latest edition of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the news of Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite leaking out on Reddit before it [...]

Sonya Deville: "I get a lot of creative freedom."

WWE star Sonya Deville recently did an interview with Sportskeeda, discussing her creative freedom in WWE. “To be honest, I get a lot of free[...] Aug 16 - WWE star Sonya Deville recently did an interview with Sportskeeda, discussing her creative freedom in WWE. “To be honest, I get a lot of free[...]

WWE's Agreement With Amway Center Doesn't Allow Fans

Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it. [...] Aug 15 - Earlier we reported that WWE was going to be moving into the Amway Center for the next few months, and now more details have come to light about it. [...]

Ethan Page Nearly Done with Impact, AEW Reportedly Interested

Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in sign[...] Aug 15 - Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in sign[...]