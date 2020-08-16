Man Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping at Sonya Deville's Home

The Tampa Bay Times are reporting that Phillip A. Thomas of South Carolina was arrested early this morning after breaking into the Florida home of Sonya Deville.

He has admitted to police that his intention was to kidnap her.

The police department has said that Thomas had been planning the kidnapping attempt for 8 months. He had a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace on him at the time of his arrest. He has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

Reports are that he had cut a hole in Deville’s screen door around 12am last night to gain access to her porch. He remained hiding as Deville and a friend watched a UFC event together. Thomas then attempted to enter the home through a sliding glass door at 2:43 AM. This triggered Deville’s alarm system. Deville then spotted Thomas on her property, fled the premises, and called the police.