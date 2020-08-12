GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help Pay for Kamala's Funeral Expenses

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses of wrestling legend Kamala (real name James Harris), who sadly passed away this week at the age of 70.

The following comes from the Kamala GoFundMe page:

To millions of people across the world, Kamala the Ugandan Giant was a wrestling icon who entertained fans for three decades. The image of Kamala slapping his belly after one of his trademark chops or body-slams will forever be etched in our memory. To so many others, though, Kamala was simply James Harris, a good ol’ southerner from Mississippi who loved his wife, long truck rides in his 18-wheeler, crab legs, singing ... and, most of all, laughing. James was one of the kindest, most gentle souls on this earth, and he was taken from us way too soon when he passed Aug. 9 from complications from diabetes

Because James brought so much joy to so many of us, let’s honor him by giving something back. Along with funeral expenses, this fundraiser will help James' wife, Emmer Jean, get back on her feet after a taxing 10 years, as she was forced to quit her job to care for James full-time after he lost both of his legs to diabetes. Emmer Jean is a true warrior who stood by her husband’s side until the very end. Let’s honor Kamala - let’s honor JAMES - and help ease some of the financial burden she will face in the coming weeks and months. I have known Emmer since 2014, when I interviewed James at his home for a feature story I wrote for Bleacher Report. She is aware (and appreciative) of this fundraiser; 100 percent of the funds generated here will go directly to her to help pay for funeral expenses and other costs.