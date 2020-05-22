WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

.. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Advancements

Posted By: Damon Delmont on May 22, 2020

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Advancements

Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now moves on to face Elias in the Semi-Finals.

During the main event of the night, we see Jeff Hardy pick up the victory over Sheamus and will now be taking on Daniel Bryan next week.

 

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #aj styles #jeff hardy
https://wrestlr.me/63352/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 22
Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will be unable to compete due to injury. Baker had or[...]
May 22 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will be unable to compete due to injury. Baker had or[...]
May 22
SmackDown Quick Results (05/22/2020)
Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall *Intercontinental Championship Tournament* AJ Sty[...]
May 22 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall *Intercontinental Championship Tournament* AJ Sty[...]
May 22
Intercontinental Championship Tournament Advancements
Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now moves on to face Elias in the Semi-Finals. During the[...]
May 22 - Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now moves on to face Elias in the Semi-Finals. During the[...]
May 22
Match Announced For WWE's Upcoming Backlash PPV
On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men picked up the pinfall ov[...]
May 22 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men picked up the pinfall ov[...]
May 22
Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Married
IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the following on Twitter: JUST MARRIED!!!! Mr. and Mr[...]
May 22 - IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the following on Twitter: JUST MARRIED!!!! Mr. and Mr[...]
May 22
Official Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown (05/22/2020)
The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair and Bayley to meet in Champion vs. Champion Match J[...]
May 22 - The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair and Bayley to meet in Champion vs. Champion Match J[...]

May 22
PHOTO: AEW Stadium Stampede Setup Revealed
Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 22
GoFundMe Campaign Launched For The Family Of Shad Gaspard
The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family&rs[...]
May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family&rs[...]
May 22
AEW Stadium Stampede Match Being Taped Today
AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The news was revealed on Wrestling Observer Live, who [...]
May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The news was revealed on Wrestling Observer Live, who [...]
May 22
John Cena Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award
John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awar[...]
May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awar[...]
May 22
Extension Of Travel Ban In Mexico Causing Issues For AEW Talent
A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He notes, that as a result several members of the A[...]
May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He notes, that as a result several members of the A[...]

May 22
Ric Flair Reveals What Tony Khan Told him About Possibly Joining AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility of Flair joining AEW. “Well it’s n[...]
May 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility of Flair joining AEW. “Well it’s n[...]
May 22
Carmella and Corey Graves Launching A Podcast To Discuss Your Relationship Issues
WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" will debut on Thursday, June 11. The podcast descrip[...]
May 22 - WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" will debut on Thursday, June 11. The podcast descrip[...]
May 22
MLW CEO Court Bauer Reveals Major Deal Is Done
Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He tweeted, “The deal I’ve been hinting [...]
May 22 - Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He tweeted, “The deal I’ve been hinting [...]
May 22
Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House
As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. NXT Takeover: In Your House [...]
May 22 - As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. NXT Takeover: In Your House [...]
May 22
Kofi Kingston Reveals CM Punk Helped Him Out When He Didn't Need To
In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to be my brother," he said. "He helped me ou[...]
May 22 - In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to be my brother," he said. "He helped me ou[...]
May 22
Daniel Bryan Almost Pulled Out Of Recent WWE Television Tapings
Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she told Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast: [...]
May 22 - Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she told Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast: [...]
May 22
Rhea Ripley Discusses How WWE Changed Creative Plans For Her
In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to defeat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Title: [...]
May 22 - In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to defeat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Title: [...]
May 22
Every Potential Successor To Kevin Dunn In WWE Reportedly Has Their 'Life Made Difficult'
The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was believed to be the heir apparent of Kevin Dunn, has l[...]
May 22 - The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was believed to be the heir apparent of Kevin Dunn, has l[...]
May 22
Bray Wyatt Has His Own COVID-19 Face Mask...It's Awesome!
Bray Wyatt has his own special face mask for when he goes out in public from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 22 - Bray Wyatt has his own special face mask for when he goes out in public from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 22
WWE To Pay Tribute To Shad Gaspard On Tonight’s SmackDown
TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing. Here is what Triple H told TMZ: “This was all[...]
May 22 - TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing. Here is what Triple H told TMZ: “This was all[...]
May 21
Sami Zayn Listed As "Injured" During Intercontinental Title Tournament Preview
It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament.  WWE’s published article is previewing the the matches in the tour[...]
May 21 - It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament.  WWE’s published article is previewing the the matches in the tour[...]
May 21
Cody On If AEW Will Do Shows Outside Florida
During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon.  Cody stated that for the time being, they plan to stay in one spot instead of[...]
May 21 - During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon.  Cody stated that for the time being, they plan to stay in one spot instead of[...]
May 21
AEW And WWE NXT Wednesday Night War Viewership
The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV.  AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers and NXT drew 592,000 live viewers. Last week, AEW [...]
May 21 - The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV.  AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers and NXT drew 592,000 live viewers. Last week, AEW [...]
May 21
WATCH: Kofi Kingston Shares Emotional Tribute To Shad Gaspard
Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi Kingston partying with Shad Gaspard and Xavier Wood[...]
May 21 - Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi Kingston partying with Shad Gaspard and Xavier Wood[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π