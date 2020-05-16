D-Von Dudley Announces End To Physicality In The Ring

D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet, here is what he had to say:

"Even though I was a little frustrated about not continuing to wrestle for that one more year that I wanted, I’m extremely happy now being a producer and not wrestling. I have officially hung it up, I’m done. Except for different appearances that they may want me to do on the show, but no more wrestling. No more fighting for the titles. None of that anymore. I’m done. I’m officially done.”

“I’ve had my fifteen minutes of fame and it was a good ride. It really was. The old timers used to tell me don’t blink, because when you do it’s over. It goes that fast. And it did feel like it went really, really fast.

But a twenty-eight year career, always being on top and never taking a break, regardless of the injuries or anything like that. We did it. And I think Bubba said it best during our Hall of Fame speech. We did it our way. We went out there and conquered. We became synonymous in terms of using our name when tag team wrestling comes up. We will always be put in with some of the best and arguably some people will say we were the best.

I’m just happy that when you do mention tag teams, the Dudley Boyz names come up."