WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
D-Von Dudley Announces End To Physicality In The Ring
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2020
D-Von Dudley has announced his official retirement from physically in ring on the latest episode of his "Table Talk" podcast. Courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet, here is what he had to say:
"Even though I was a little frustrated about not continuing to wrestle for that one more year that I wanted, I’m extremely happy now being a producer and not wrestling. I have officially hung it up, I’m done. Except for different appearances that they may want me to do on the show, but no more wrestling. No more fighting for the titles. None of that anymore. I’m done. I’m officially done.”
“I’ve had my fifteen minutes of fame and it was a good ride. It really was. The old timers used to tell me don’t blink, because when you do it’s over. It goes that fast. And it did feel like it went really, really fast.
But a twenty-eight year career, always being on top and never taking a break, regardless of the injuries or anything like that. We did it. And I think Bubba said it best during our Hall of Fame speech. We did it our way. We went out there and conquered. We became synonymous in terms of using our name when tag team wrestling comes up. We will always be put in with some of the best and arguably some people will say we were the best.
I’m just happy that when you do mention tag teams, the Dudley Boyz names come up."
The podcast also released this statement:
"D-Von did retire years back. From full-time competition. But, as stated on previous episodes, he was always willing to return for the right storyline or angle. This week, that willingness changed, and as you can hear for yourself in our latest episode, he called it quits on the physicality. D-Von invites everyone to check out next week’s episode of Table Talk where he promises to address the confusion."