WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Lio Rush Says He Was Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2020
Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bobby Lashley during their storyline with Finn Balor leading up to WrestleMania 35.
Rush worked alongside Bobby Lashley’s in 2019 which led to Bobby Lashley winning the Intercontinental Championship, and Lio cost him the title in a handicap match at WWE Elimination Chamber.
At WWE WrestleMania 35 WWE opted to have was just a singles match between Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor.
"People are gonna like this, but at the same time, they’re not, because I remember a lot of people were saying it. At the time, they were going to have me win the Intercontinental Championship while I was with Bobby and the whole and the whole storyline with Finn [Balor],” Lio tells Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. “They were gonna have me win the title. But I forgot what happened. I forgot what happened and why that wasn’t the case. I think the idea came from Elimination Chamber, where it was me and Bobby versus Finn in like a handicap match and I think they were going to do it again at WrestleMania but I was gonna be the one to win the title and it was just gonna throw everybody off. But yeah, for whatever reason, that got scratched."