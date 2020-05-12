Lio Rush Says He Was Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35

Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bobby Lashley during their storyline with Finn Balor leading up to WrestleMania 35.

Rush worked alongside Bobby Lashley’s in 2019 which led to Bobby Lashley winning the Intercontinental Championship, and Lio cost him the title in a handicap match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

At WWE WrestleMania 35 WWE opted to have was just a singles match between Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor.