WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to Appear on Showtime’s “Billions”
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2020
WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced on today’s episode of The Bump, which can be viewed below.
Brian Koppelman, co-creator of the show and executive producer, wore a Lynch shirt and gave her a standing invitation to appear on the show during a watch party event in April 2019.
