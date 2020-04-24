Recalled Warrant Issued A Year Ago For Velveteen Dream

Fightful is reporting Velveteen Dream had a warrant out for busting the window of a car about a year ago. The charge was issued for criminal mischief after a man named Edgar Martinez reported the window of his 2015 Infiniti QX70 smashed after returning to it where it was marked on North Magnolia Avenue in Orlando.

The incident was caught on video and showed a man in a pink shirt and dark colored pants walk up, “smashing the window”, and then driving off in a Ford Mustang. The damage was around roughly $1800.

This incident was reported on November 30th 2019 after the man told an officer on December 18th he saw the same man (who is believed to be Dream) in the same car in the parking garage. The suspect was identified on December 29th as Dream (real name Patrick Clark). The Ford Mustang’s license plate was also registered to Dream. The bail was set for $1,000, but the warrant was voided after the following statement was issued from the State of Florida.

COMES NOW the State of Florida, by and through the undersigned Assistant State Attorney and states that: 1. From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. 2. This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released PROVIDED THERE ARE NO OTHER CHARGES OR HOLDS AGAINST HIM

This means that his arrest warrant was never served and no further action was taken. Dream claimed that his phone was hacked amid accusations of having inappropriate conduct with minors earlier today as you can read here.