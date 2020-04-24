Update: Velveteen Dream Denies He Sent Nude Photos To Minors On His Instagram

A Reddit user shared a screenshot revealing how WWE NXT's own Velveteen Dream sent him explicit pictures.

Some fans have been investigating the matter on their own, and it looks like they’ve found some solid evidence against him.

A Twitter user called zykiav ended up contacting one of the victims who accused him of harassing them, and found more evidence against him.

Below is what she wrote on Twitter.

I’m on the phone with one of the victims and there is irrefutable evidence that it’s velveteen. it is being posted right now. — zy (@zykiav) April 24, 2020

there is lots more evidence but it’s being used for legal reasons. they don’t need to prove anything else. he has his real number. there’s a lot of evidence between all 3 of them. https://t.co/3MDVOMjabw — zy (@zykiav) April 24, 2020

The Dream issued a statement and has denied he's sent NSFW photos to minors. A thread on /r/SquaredCircle had been asking if his Instagram was hacked or not.