Update: Velveteen Dream Denies He Sent Nude Photos To Minors On His Instagram

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
there is lots more evidence but it’s being used for legal reasons. they don’t need to prove anything else. he has his real number. there’s a lot of evidence between all 3 of them. https://t.co/3MDVOMjabw
Here is the now deleted posts contents for you to judge:
"He posted on his Instagram story that his DM’s were open and now he’s genuinely sending my friends and I messages of a $exual nature. I’d like to think it’s a hacker but I don’t know. How do I begin to approach this? How do I contact WWE? I have proof.”
Edit: he blocked me on Instagram after I wouldn’t send him an uncensored n*de pic back
Edit: I’m really worried about all this. Does anyone have legal advice or whatnot? I’m thinking of deleting this all and getting it to police instead :/
Edit: I’m 17, my friends are 15 and 16
Edit: the evidence that it is him is as follows – his phone number is Washington area code, his voice in the calls was accurate, it was off of his verified Instagram account and the picture he sent is believable”
UPDATE:
We forgot to include this video clip that has been posted. Some fans are arguing it isn't him as they say his voice is too deep. The Moderators of the /r/SquaredCircle subreddit stated they'll NOT be deleting threads unless it's against Reddit's global rules, ToS, and so forth.
We also will be removing and issuing bans to people who post the photo on this website and group.
Apr 24 - A Reddit user shared a screenshot revealing how WWE NXT's own Velveteen Dream sent him explicit pictures. Some fans have been investigating the matter on their own, and it looks like they’ve fo[...]
Apr 24 - Tony Khan confirmed to Voices of Wrestling that AEW is planning to return to their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for Dark and Dynamite tapings[...]
Apr 24
Hulk Hogan Netflix Movie In Scripting Stage The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen Rant. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring[...]
Apr 24 - The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen Rant. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring[...]
Apr 24 - There has been some rumor that WWE is keeping Drake Maverick but that is not the case, according to a report from PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Maverick was released last [...]
Apr 24 - Now former XFL CEO & Commissioner Oliver Luck recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for money owed following the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing and folding of the football league, whic[...]
Apr 23 - The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a.m. PT. WWE 2K Games also teased that they have s[...]
Apr 23 - The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. * Tony Nese tweaked his forearm and was in o[...]
Apr 23 - During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else at WWE's PC. He said they are doing everythi[...]
Apr 23 - WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping to have WWE back in November as of now, but [...]
Apr 23 - WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid the pandemic. Triple H spoke during today's Q1 20[...]
Apr 23 - It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick was asked during today's Q1 2020 investors call if[...]
Apr 23 - Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are receiving positive feedback from fans. "We are [...]
Apr 23 - Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as a "grumpy SOB" due to the XFL woes a few weeks ag[...]
Apr 23
John Cena Turns 43 Years Old Today John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype". He held the UPW Heavyweight Championship f[...]
Apr 23 - John Cena turns 43 years old today. Cena started his career way in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and became a robotic character named "The Prototype". He held the UPW Heavyweight Championship f[...]
Apr 23 - WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura is denying mainstream media rumors that he has filed under the Green Party to run for office of President of the United State[...]
Apr 23 - A few of Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reported this week that Mexican lucha libre talents in Me[...]
Apr 23 - WWE RAW Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a nasty bump on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems like the former NXT Women's Champion knew it was coming. On the show, Sane faced Nia J[...]
Apr 23 - WWE COO Triple H has teased that Ronda Rousey's recent comments, where she commented on "f***ing ungrateful fans," may be part of a character the Hot Rod is playing. Earlier this month, Rousey [...]
Apr 23 - AEW star Cody has filed for a trademark on the term 'Cody Rhodes', the name he used during his WWE tenure. Per documents featured in a report by Heel By Nature, Cody's application with the Unit[...]
Apr 22
WWE NXT Quick Results (4/22/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...]
Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Tom Phillips announces that General Manager William Regal has removed Finn Balor from tonight’s main event Match against Velve[...]
Apr 22
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/22/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament. *A video is shown featuring Br[...]
Apr 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to advance to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament. *A video is shown featuring Br[...]