AEW Issues Statement Regarding the Status of Double or Nothing PPV
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 14, 2020
All Elite Wrestling posted the following statements on Twitter regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:
UPDATE ON DOUBLE OR NOTHING
AEW’s DOUBLE OR NOTHING event will be televised on pay-per-view as scheduled on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Additional details related to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which was initially scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in pic.twitter.com/WBBwDj8tbv
The AEW DYNAMITE show originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Las Vegas has been canceled. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the DYNAMITE show will be issued a full refund within 30 days by their financial institution.
As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW is grateful to MGM Grand Hotel and Resorts and everyone close to and within the AEW family – including fans – for their patience and understanding,