Mark Henry On Who Should Face Goldberg At WrestleMania 36
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 29, 2020
On the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed Roman Reigns being pulled from his WrestleMania 36 match against Bill Goldberg. Henry discussed wanting to see Matt Riddle go up against Goldberg given their issues and history.
"They [the fans] want this. Man, I love things that go together. I like peanut butter. I like jelly, I like milk, and I like cereal. And I definitely like meat on my sandwiches so I mean you gotta be able to put things together that match, that go together. that everybody wants to see.”
“Matt Riddle and Goldberg had an issue. Some of them based off respect [on Riddle’s side]. ‘You know, you overstepping your bounds, like you haven’t paid enough dues to be comfortable like that.'”
“And whatever the case may be, but I’m just saying. If you have an issue, and it’s gonna go to blows and it almost went to blows a couple of times. Yep. let em fight, put it together."
Braun Strowman is rumored to be replacing Roman Reigns.
Who do you think should replace Roman Reigns?
