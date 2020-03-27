WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SPOILER: Who Did Bill Goldberg Reportedly Work With at WrestleMania Tapings?
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 27, 2020
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg reportedly competed against former Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman at this week's WrestleMania 36 tapings.
As was previously reported, Goldberg's original opponent Roman Reigns was removed from the WrestleMania card due to health concerns.
Meltzer's comments on the situation can he heard here
courtesy of F4WOnline on YouTube.com): VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/62367/
Copy URL
